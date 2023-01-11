Huntsville PD responds to bank robbery in Huntsville, searching for 2 suspects
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night.
The robbery happened in the 10,000 block of South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects.
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the investigation.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
