Huntsville PD responds to bank robbery in Huntsville, searching for 2 suspects

The robbery happened in the 10,000 block of South Memorial Parkway.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a bank robbery in Huntsville on Wednesday night.

The robbery happened in the 10,000 block of South Memorial Parkway. Officers are searching for two suspects.

A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed agents are cooperating with Huntsville PD during the investigation.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

