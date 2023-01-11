Human Trafficking Awareness day sheds light on modern day slavery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wednesday marks Human Trafficking Awareness Day, highlighting an issue that impacts thousands of people across the country, regardless of age, gender, race, or any other kind of identity.

But, there are more people who are disproportionately at risk like talking about people of color, the LGBTQ+ community, and people who aren’t fluent in English, specifically migrant laborers and people seeking asylum.

Kamilah Torres is the Development Director of Huntsville’s Asha Kiran, they help support human trafficking victims who can’t speak English.

Torres says there’s a variety of reasons they’re at risk for sex trafficking and forced labor. traffickers may promise a safe place to live and a path to citizenship. Also, it may be difficult to distinguish between family members and traffickers.

“They may be here with an uncle, they may be here with a male cousin,” explains Torres. “For that reason, it’s hard to determine if they’re harming that person or are they actually taking care of them. Not understanding how those things can work means they don’t get caught when they should.”

In some cases, people don’t even know they’re being trafficked. Torres says both sex trafficking as well as forced labor can be difficult to recognize, it can hide in plain sight.

Sex trafficking can appear like a relationship and forced labor often shows up at farms and poultry processing plants. Torres says one large red flag is if you know someone who is living with their employer.

Torres says there’s a variety of ways traffickers pick up victims, but she’s seeing one tactic become popular. She says they’re marking targets by attaching a zip tie or grocery bag to the potential victim’s cars.

“Anything that’s going to make you stop and figure out what it is, the recommendation is get in your car and get wherever you’re going, hopefully home, and then try and figure out what’s going on,” said Torres. “But, anything that will make you linger and figure out what’s going on”

Torres says this is a trend that she’s seeing in other parts of the country, not in north Alabama.

