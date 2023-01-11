Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. One person in the box truck died on the scene, and the person driving the SUV was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Sergeant White confirmed that the second victim succumbed to their injuries later Tuesday afternoon. According to Sgt. White, investigators believe one driver involved suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
File photo of police tape.
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

Latest News

Jacob Thompson is a suspect in the murder of Jack Thompson
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting
At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.
At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.
Mercedes Rugart.
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge
As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened.
1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck