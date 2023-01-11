HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the two people killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department confirmed that 66-year-old Willie Nettles of Athens, AL and 44-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Georgia were the two people killed in the crash.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. One person in the box truck died on the scene, and the person driving the SUV was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Sergeant White confirmed that the second victim succumbed to their injuries later Tuesday afternoon. According to Sgt. White, investigators believe one driver involved suffered a medical emergency before the accident.

At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.