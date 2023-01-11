Gov. Ivey participates in groundbreaking ceremony for broadband expansion projects

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Rainsville on Wednesday to participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking for two broadband expansion projects in DeKalb and Jackson counties.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the projects are funded by Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund grants that are awarded through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

The two grants total $7.7 million and will provide broadband access to 2,644 households in the two counties:

DeKalb County: $3.4 million to provide broadband access to 826 households, businesses and public service institutions in or near the towns, cities and communities of Mentone, Valley Head, Fort Payne, Cloudmont, Cloudland, Union Hill, Moon Lake, Ponderosa, Bankhead, Little River East Fork, Little River West Fork, Oakdale, Sylvania Gap and DeSoto State Park.

Jackson County: $4.37 million to provide broadband access to 1,818 households, businesses and public buildings to include all or parts of the towns and communities of Dutton, Section, Langston, Powell, Macedonia, Davistown, Pleasant View, Hodge and Hancock Crossing.

“To thrive in a 21st century world and a 21st century economy, broadband must be made readily available so additional job opportunities can be created, education can be expanded past the walls of our classrooms and healthcare services can be improved,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The projects underway will bring world class broadband service to the majority of the currently unserved portions in Dekalb and Jackson counties, serving as prime evidence that the state’s plan for expanding digital infrastructure is working efficiently. Providing access to high-speed internet connectivity for Alabamians across every corner of our state has been a top priority during my time as governor, and it will continue to be as we move into these next four years.”

To see the latest updates to the Alabama Broadband Map, click here.

