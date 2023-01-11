Decatur Westgate Garden Apartments tenants left waiting for updates

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - People living in a housing project say the Decatur Housing Authority is still putting them last.

In 2020, Westgate Apartments was at the center of a three-year federal investigation.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development determined DHA discriminated against black residents who were left on a waiting list, while white residents were placed in higher-end, waterfront apartments.

DHA’s current executive director Taura Denmon took over the agency after those findings said major changes have been made.

“Ultimately we had to develop and enhance new properties, and procedures, ensuring that they’re used in the right way,” said Denmon.

Denmon said $135,000 was paid out to the people directly affected by the discrimination.

$65,000 will be used for inclusivity training for staff.

Denmon said the agency also improved the community room at Westgate. One room had a kitchenette that was made into two bathrooms, and one was handicap accessible.

Doris Gray, who lives right across the street from the community room, believes DHA has its priorities all wrong.

“Look at the cabinets, I moved in here in 2010,″ said Gray, “It’s everything that’s messing up around here.”

Gray said DHA has been promising her upgrades to her apartment, but she hasn’t seen any action.

“They been saying something about it for oh, how many years? They’re not fixing up anything around here for me. Like they’re supposed to be,” said Gray.

Denmon says DHA plans to make those changes to apartments in the next 24 months.

She said there will be a full renovation that includes kitchens and bathrooms and flooring, paint, and appliances.

The DHA director said the agency will now work to get another solicitation to get another contractor to do the renovations.

