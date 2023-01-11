Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Animal shelter working on finding forever home for dog that may be part wolf

An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be...
An animal shelter said it has received dozens of applications to adopt a dog that may also be part wolf.(Potter League for Animals)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Rhode Island said it has received multiple applications to adopt a unique dog currently in its care.

According to the Potter League for Animals, Zeus needs an adoptive family and one that lives in an area that allows hybrid animals.

Representatives with the shelter said Zeus has a look of a wolf hybrid because he most likely is. The team said they believe Zeus is a third German shepherd, husky and wolf.

The shelter shared that the animal’s previous owner surrendered him due to a personal change of circumstances. That owner confirmed Zeus’ breed, but the shelter said it is in the process of obtaining DNA to confirm.

The Potter League for Animals said Zeus is incredibly affectionate, silly and loves to be pet. However, it is illegal to privately own such an animal in Rhode Island and the surrounding states.

Additionally, representatives said Zeus has a medical condition making him prone to seizures, something that is managed by medication.

Zeus has lived with other dogs, cats, kids, and has mostly been an indoor dog.

The shelter said it is currently working its way through the multiple applications and reviewing the best match for Zeus.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck...
HPD identifies the two people killed in I-565 crash in Limestone Co.
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened.
1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck
Jacob Thompson
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting
According to a spokesperson for the police department, if you have any information about this...
Decatur PD searching for individuals suspected of credit card fraud

Latest News

Justin Omari Mitchell, 25
Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl pills at Grissom High School basketball game
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage