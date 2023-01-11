Albertville School Resource Officer hailed a hero after saving baby’s life

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A School Resource Officer (SRO) is being hailed a hero after his actions saved a baby’s life.

SRO Jonathan Bearden was working at the Marshall County Middle School Basketball Tournament at Albertville High School over the weekend. It was a routine day for Bearden before a woman ran up to him with her baby and said the baby wasn’t breathing.

Bearden reacted quickly and used his training, giving the baby a few back blows. After a few seconds, Bearden heard a burp and a cry from the baby.

Bearden is a father of two so he said his training and instincts kicked in when the mother approached him with her baby.

“There’s a lot of us that do this job, we know we don’t do it for the money we do it because we love it,” Bearden said. “Maybe I’m a hero to that little man, but I think it’s another day at work.”

