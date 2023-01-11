Deals
Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces list of 2023 inductee class

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Music Hall of Fame released the list of the next music legends to be inducted as part of the class of 2023 on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the hall of fame, the following people will be inducted on March 23:

  • Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery
  • Dr. Henry Panion, III
  • Three on a String
  • Jeanne Pruett
  • Jim McBride
  • LeBlanc & Carr

The induction ceremony will be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence, Alabama. Tickets will go on sale starting Jan. 17.

A full list of performers at the ceremony will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

