Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces list of 2023 inductee class

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Music Hall of Fame released the list of the next music legends to be inducted as part of the class of 2023 on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the hall of fame, the following people will be inducted on March 23:

Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery

Dr. Henry Panion, III

Three on a String

Jeanne Pruett

Jim McBride

LeBlanc & Carr

The induction ceremony will be held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence, Alabama. Tickets will go on sale starting Jan. 17.

A full list of performers at the ceremony will be released at a later date.

