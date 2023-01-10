Deals
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting

Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Monday night.

According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Stevenson Police were searching the area for a suspect alleged to be involved in the incident. Jacob Tyler Thompson, 26 is believed to have shot the victim and fled the scene, according to a press release provided on Tuesday morning by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The same release identified Thompson as the son of the victim. Thompson was arrested when he was found at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday evening.

