The shoe game you need in 2023
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Step into a new year with style!
TVL caught up with Kari, aka @sneakersphetish on Instagram, to talk shoe game trends of 2023. And while it might be a new year, your favorite brands are going old school.
In the lineup, we have a 1986 remake Air Jordan, fresh New Balance ‘Dad shoes’ as Kari likes to call them… and a lobster-inspired sneaker from Nike too. Yes, we said lobster-inspired.
Plus, Kari is also showing off a shoe that’s not even dropping until MARCH. That’s right, he’s giving TVL the inside look. You’re welcome.
For more insider tips to stay in style, be sure to give Kari a follow @sneakerphetish!
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.