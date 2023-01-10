The shoe game you need in 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Step into a new year with style!

TVL caught up with Kari, aka @sneakersphetish on Instagram, to talk shoe game trends of 2023. And while it might be a new year, your favorite brands are going old school.

In the lineup, we have a 1986 remake Air Jordan, fresh New Balance ‘Dad shoes’ as Kari likes to call them… and a lobster-inspired sneaker from Nike too. Yes, we said lobster-inspired.

Plus, Kari is also showing off a shoe that’s not even dropping until MARCH. That’s right, he’s giving TVL the inside look. You’re welcome.

For more insider tips to stay in style, be sure to give Kari a follow @sneakerphetish!

