Reading recommendations from The Snail on the Wall Bookstore

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you can’t figure out which book to read next, then Lady Smith at The Snail on the Wall Bookstore has got you covered!

Lady Smith talked about her favorite reads as we begin the new year in 2023. To find out which books Lady Smith thinks are page turners, watch the video at the top of this story.

To learn more about The Snail on the Wall Bookstore, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.