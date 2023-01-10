Deals
Portion of Winchester Rd., Homer Nance Rd. closed temporarily Wednesday

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Homer Nance Road and Winchester Road will be closed temporarily on Wednesday for water system improvements, according to a spokesperson for Madison County.

According to the spokesperson, the east and west bound turn lanes at Winchester Road and Homer Nance Road will be closed starting at 8 a.m. This closure will include the east entrance to Walmart.

All lanes will re-open by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jacob Thompson is a suspect in the murder of Jack Thompson
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting
