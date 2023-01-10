Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Police dig through trash for clues in woman’s disappearance

The woman's husband is charged with misleading investigators in the case. (CNN, COHASSET POLICE DEPARTMENT, FAMILY PHOTOS, WBZ, WHDH, WCVB, POOL VIA WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — Investigators will inspect several items they found at a Boston-area trash processing facility to determine if they are connected to the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, authorities said Tuesday.

Police combed through trash at the Peabody facility on Monday looking for clues in the disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39.

“Search activity conducted north of Boston yesterday resulted in a number of items being collected which will now be subject to processing and testing to determine if they are of evidentiary value to this investigation,” the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. The statement did not say what the items were.

Gem Mutlu, a friend of the family, opens up about seeing Ana Walshe hours before she went missing. (Source: WBZ/ANA WALSHE/BRIAN WALSHE/POOL VIA WBZ/CNN)

Ana Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen on New Year’s Day at her home in Cohasset, an affluent coastal community about 15 miles southeast of Boston.

She was supposed to take a ride-hailing service to Logan International Airport for a flight to Washington, D.C., where she often worked, but authorities said there is no evidence she ever got into a vehicle or on a flight.

Her husband, Brian Walshe, 47, is being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty to misleading police investigating the disappearance. His attorney, Tracy Miner, said he has been “incredibly cooperative” with police and she requested low or no bail.

Peabody is north of Boston, but not far from Swampscott, where Brian Walshe’s mother lives. A prosecutor said Monday that he visited his mother’s home on New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
File photo of police tape.
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
Mercedes Rugart.
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge

Latest News

Republicans appear to be unified behind Nathaniel Ledbetter for Speaker of the House.
Three new Madison County lawmakers head to Alabama State House
The first move will be electing a Speaker of the House.
Alabama legislators meet in the House for first time in 2023
Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly...
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting
WAFF AM 12:30-1:00pm – Syncbak
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
The Vulcan rocket will be shipped on a cargo ship to Cape Canaveral.
Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral