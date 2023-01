SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Scottsboro.

According to a spokesperson with the Scottsboro Police Department, Nancy Helms was fatally injured in a crash on Alabama Highway 35 Saturday.

Helms was taken to Huntsville Hospital in an ambulance where she later died from her injuries.

