More sun and warmer 50s Tuesday, stronger storms Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning.  We have clear skies, calm conditions and chilly temperatures near freezing to start off the day.  Areas of patchy fog and freezing fog can be expected through 9:00 AM. 

Also, frost can be thick in some locations, allow some extra time to scrape off your windshield before heading out to work.  Despite the chilly morning, it will turn out to be a pleasant Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 50s thanks to a south wind.  More clouds will move in overnight with a chance at a few isolated showers, lows will be mild in the low to middle 40s.  The cloud cover will linger for Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 60s, the wind will be breezy at times from the south gusting to 15 miles per hour.  Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be expected through the day. 

A “Developing 48 Alert” is out for late Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong cold front will move across the Tennessee Valley.  The timing of the cold front is still uncertain, but strong to even severe thunderstorms will be possible through the morning into the early afternoon Thursday.  Some storms can produce locally heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and small hail.  Storms will end from west to east Thursday evening as the cold front moves off to the east into Georgia.  Colder air will settle in for Friday and Saturday with gradually clearing skies, highs will only be in the 40s. 

Temps will warm back into the 50s for Sunday and Martin Luther King Junior Day Monday.  Another round of rain and storms will be expected Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

