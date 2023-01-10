At least one killed in crash on I-565 eastbound in Madison Co.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was killed in a car crash on I-565 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a box truck caught on fire after colliding with an SUV. Two people were inside the box truck, one has been declared dead and the other was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, traffic is being diverted onto County Line Road.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

