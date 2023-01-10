Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight.

According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators responded to the scene to find one person dead.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Stevenson Police are searching the area for a suspect alleged to be involved in the incident. The man is believed to be on foot and armed at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident or the search, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

