Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight.

According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators responded to the scene to find one person dead.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Stevenson Police are searching the area for a suspect alleged to be involved in the incident. The man is believed to be on foot and armed at this time.

If you have any information related to this incident or the search, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
File photo of police tape.
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
Mercedes Rugart.
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man shot, killed
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting

Latest News

Jackson County investigators searching for alleged suspect involved in early morning deadly...
Jackson County investigators searching for alleged suspect involved in early morning deadly shooting
Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting
Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting
Andrew Gilliam
Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam’s murder