In-N-Out coming to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Popular California burger chain In-N-Out is bringing a corporate office and Animal Fries to Middle Tennessee.

In-N-Out plans to build restaurants in and around Nashville and Williamson County, where the company plans to invest $125.5 million to build an eastern territory office, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

“A great American company, an iconic brand, In-N-Out Burger, has decided to place their first corporate hub in the eastern United states right here in Tennessee,” Lee said Tuesday. “In-N-Out burger is a great family business that has been operating for decades in this country.”

The first step to get the chain’s juicy burgers in Tennessee is for In-N-Out to build its new corporate hub.

In-N-Out says it plans to begin construction on its 100,000-square-foot Franklin office building by late 2024, with construction slated to be complete by 2026. The project will create 277 new jobs in Williamson County, according to In-N-Out.

The eastern territory office will house positions that support various business functions, from operations management to HR and IT.

“It means a lot of opportunity and a lot of jobs for a lot of Tennesseans,” Lee said.

In-N-Out then plans to open restaurants in the region by 2026.

As of January, In-N-Out has 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.

“We’re going to have Double Doubles, fries and shakes right here in the great state of Tennessee,” Lee said.

“Few companies are as iconic, or have as many loyal customers, as In-N-Out Burger,” added Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “(The fact that) they have chosen to expand their office and construct a retail location in our community is terrific news not just for Williamson County residents, but for all Tennesseans.”

