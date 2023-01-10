How one man saved many during extreme winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas time, Huntsville and the rest of North Alabama experienced some extreme winter weather.

One man took the time during those days of unpredictable weather to help others. Scott knew people needed help even if it meant risking his own life.

Scott used a 4-wheeler to help people who were stuck on the road and take them to safety.

To see Scott’s full appearance with a man, Jim, who was saved on Tennessee Valley Living, watch the video at the top of this story.

