Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

How one man saved many during extreme winter weather

A man who saved a lot of people during the winter weather tells his story.
A man who saved a lot of people during the winter weather tells his story.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Around Christmas time, Huntsville and the rest of North Alabama experienced some extreme winter weather.

One man took the time during those days of unpredictable weather to help others. Scott knew people needed help even if it meant risking his own life.

Scott used a 4-wheeler to help people who were stuck on the road and take them to safety.

To see Scott’s full appearance with a man, Jim, who was saved on Tennessee Valley Living, watch the video at the top of this story.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
File photo of police tape.
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
Mercedes Rugart.
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge