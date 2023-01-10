Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

The Vulcan rocket is scheduled to have multiple wet dress rehearsals and fly in the first quarter of 2023.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and is being shipped to Cape Canaveral.

According to a press release from ULA, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out of the factory and loaded onto the RocketShip, the cargo ship that transports ULA hardware. The journey from Decatur to Cape Canaveral will take about eight days.

The Vulcan rocket is scheduled to have multiple wet dress rehearsals and its first test flight in the first quarter of 2023. A second rocket is scheduled to take flight in the summer and the first Space Force flight by the end of the year.

After Vulcan completes its certification flights, it will eventually replace the AtlasV.

In its first test flight, Vulcan will have a lunar lander for NASA, Amazon’s first worldwide broadband satellite which will be part of Project Kuiper.

The Vulcan rocket was built at ULA in Decatur while the BE-4 engines were built in Huntsville at Blue Origin.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
File photo of police tape.
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting
Mercedes Rugart.
Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge
Joel Lane Lamar.
Owner of Lamar Construction wanted on suspicion of theft

Latest News

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral
Jackson County investigators searching for alleged suspect involved in overnight deadly shooting
Jackson County investigators searching for suspect allegedly involved in deadly shooting
Jackson County investigators searching for alleged suspect involved in early morning deadly...
Jackson County investigators searching for alleged suspect involved in early morning deadly shooting
Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting