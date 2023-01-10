The best new books to pick up in 2023 with Snail on the Wall bookstore

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you can’t figure out which book to pick up in the near year, then Lady Smith at The Snail on the Wall Bookstore has got you covered!

Lady is sharing some of the new books she’s most excited about, inclduing the coveted new memoir about Prince Harry’s life, “Spare.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.