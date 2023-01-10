Deals
The best new books to pick up in 2023 with Snail on the Wall bookstore

Reading recommendations with Snail on the Wall Bookstore.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you can’t figure out which book to pick up in the near year, then Lady Smith at The Snail on the Wall Bookstore has got you covered!

Lady is sharing some of the new books she’s most excited about, inclduing the coveted new memoir about Prince Harry’s life, “Spare.”

