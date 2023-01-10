Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam’s murder

Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam's murder
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An anonymous donor is now offering $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case of Andrew Gilliam.

Gilliam was killed last Wednesday morning at the Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe Gilliam may not have been the shooter’s intended target.

Gilliam’s uncle, Vic Hartman, says he hopes the reward money will bring his family justice.

“An anonymous donor has approached me with a $10,000 award. CrimeStoppers also has a $1,000, this would bring it to a total of $11,000,” Hartman said. “If you are the first to report a tip, you will get this $11,000 and you can do it completely anonymously, that’s the beauty of this.”

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 53-CRIME. You can also report an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl
Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

Latest News

Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting
Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting
Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam's murder
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
Daniel Joe Wesley, 24
Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting into teenage occupied vehicle