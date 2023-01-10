1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck.
As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened. Click here to view WAFF’s traffic map.
