1 person taken to hospital by helicopter after wreck

As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened.
As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Elkwood Section and U.S. Highway 231/431 on Tuesday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), the person was taken by helicopter after the wreck.

As of 1:30 p.m., one southbound lane was reopened. Click here to view WAFF’s traffic map.

