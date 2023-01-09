Deals
Victim identified, suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers located gunshot victim, 32-year-old Carrillo Hernandez dead. Officials are on the search for the suspect.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police at 256-722-7100.

