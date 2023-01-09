Suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a gunshot victim Sunday night.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a gunshot victim dead.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police at 256-722-7100.

