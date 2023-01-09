Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Suspect wanted in fatal Huntsville shooting

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is searching for a suspect after finding a gunshot victim Sunday night.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of Newson Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers located a gunshot victim dead.

The Huntsville Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police at 256-722-7100.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl
Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night...
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur

Latest News

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed.
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County
At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today.
Clearing the court backlog in Madison County
Steven Grant Borden.
Florence man arrested on child abuse charge