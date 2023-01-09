Deals
Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting into teenage occupied vehicle

Daniel Joe Wesley, 24
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of shooting several times into a vehicle occupied by four teenagers in November has been arrested.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Nov. 22 and after an investigation, 24-year-old Daniel Joe Wesley was identified as the alleged shooter.

Wesley was arrested by the Decatur Police Department and is now in custody in the Limestone County Jail.

