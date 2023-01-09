Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting into teenage occupied vehicle

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of shooting several times into a vehicle occupied by four teenagers in November has been arrested.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Nov. 22 and after an investigation, 24-year-old Daniel Joe Wesley was identified as the alleged shooter.

Wesley was arrested by the Decatur Police Department and is now in custody in the Limestone County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.