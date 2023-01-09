Rep. Aderholt announces funding for North Alabama projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - United States Representative Robert Aderholt announced that 14 projects that directly impact North Alabama received funding.

Rep. Aderholt released the following statement about the funding for projects:

“As I’m sure you know, the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the authority to fund the Federal Government and determine which projects are worthy of receiving tax dollars. I have never felt that we should surrender that authority entirely to unelected bureaucrats in Washington. So, that is why I was proud to secure the following list of projects in the 4th District and North Alabama. These projects all had broad community support and will help support the economy and improve the lives of thousands of people across the Northern half of Alabama. I am always proud and ready to support these types of projects in Congress.”

The following projects in North Alabama received funding:

Cullman Rural Broadband Project

Proposed recipient: Cullman Electric Cooperative (CEC)

Address of recipient: 1749 Eva Road NE, Cullman, Alabama 35055

Amount funded: $1,704,200

Explanation of the request: The funding would be used for the expansion of the current fiber network and extend service to areas currently without sufficient access to 100/20 Mbps broadband service, most without access to 25/3 Mbps service. The project will complete the engineering, construction and installation for approximately 35 miles of fiber broadband extending service to approximately 252 residential homes and farms as well as 28 commercial or small businesses will receive access to fiber-to-the-premise broadband service.

The full document can be found here.

Expansion of Surgical and Critical Care Beds

Proposed recipient: Cullman Regional Medical Center, Inc.

Address of the recipient: 1912 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, AL 35057

Amount funded: $1,585,000

Explanation of the request: Cullman Regional is the only acute care provider in Cullman County and serves parts of the four surrounding counties. During the COVID pandemic, Cullman Regional experienced a severe shortage of critical care beds and was forced to house critical care patients in non-CCU space. The expansion project will increase the number of Critical Care Unit beds to ensure that the sickest patients have access to the highest level of care in a setting that is necessary for the optimal treatment of such patients. It will also add 17 medical-surgical beds to meet increasing capacity demands.

The full document can be found here.

Business Incubator in Cordova, Alabama

Proposed recipient: Cordova Economic and Industrial Development Authority

Address of recipient: 154 Main Street, Cordova, Alabama 35550

Amount funded: $250,000

Explanation of the request: The funding would be used for construction of a building to subdivide for small businesses and startups.

The full document can be found here.

Community STEM Facility in Florence, Alabama

Proposed recipient: University of North Alabama

Address of recipient: 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, AL 35632

Amount funded: $3,000,000

Explanation of the request: The funding would be used for preliminary design, engineering, and construction of a Community STEM Facility, which will be used to train and educate the area’s workforce in high-demand fields, educate the area’s high school students who are dual-enrolled, serve as a facility to recruit and retain industry to the area, and develop training programs for local industry to meet ever-growing workforce needs.

The full document can be found here.

Town of Garden City Water System Improvements

Proposed recipient: Town of Garden City dba Garden City Water Development

Address of recipient: 501 1st Avenue South, Hanceville, AL 35077

Amount funded: $520,000

Explanation of the request: This funding will primarily be used to provide adequate water service to an underserved area of Garden City by eliminating old, smaller lines and upgrading to a consolidated larger main line. This project will also increase and fire protection and allow for the potential of future growth.

The full document can be found here.

Renovation of Rental Unit for Geraldine Medical Clinic in Geraldine, Alabama

Proposed recipient: Town of Geraldine, Alabama

Address of the recipient: 13808 Highway 227, Geraldine, AL 35974

Amount funded: $375,000

Explanation of the request: The town recently received as a donation the former Liberty Bank Building. The building is in a state of disrepair in several areas. This funding would allow for the renovation of the Liberty Bank Building to the point that it is serviceable as a rental unit to house the Geraldine Medical Clinic, which is currently housed in a small unit in a strip mall. Specific areas which need improvement include a new roof, an updated HVAC system, a new floor, interior partitions to meet the needs of a clinic, and a reconfigured electrical system.

The full document can be found here.

Lighting Interstate 65 Interchange 305 at County Road 222 in Good Hope, Alabama

Proposed recipient: City of Good Hope

Address of recipient: 135 Municipal Drive, Cullman, Alabama 35057

Amount funded: $876,000

Explanation of the request: The funding would be used for installation of adequate nighttime street lighting to dramatically improve driver nighttime visibility.

The full document can be found here.

Renovation of Vacant Rural Medical Clinic in Guin Alabama

Proposed recipient: City of Guin

Amount funded: 7500 US Highway 43, Guin, AL 35563

Amount of the request: $150,000

Explanation of the request: This funding will be used to renovate the currently vacant medical clinic building owned by the City of Guin to make it operable as a medical clinic, allowing for the City to recruit medical professionals to an area with a need for increased medical care.

The full document can be found here.

Construction and Extension of an Existing Turn Lane in Rainsville, Alabama

Proposed recipient: City of Rainsville

Amount funded: 70 McCurdy Ave S, Rainsville, Alabama 35986

Amount of the request: $135,000

Explanation of the request: The funding would be used for the construction and extension of an existing turn lane and access drive to the site of the proposed new Public Works Department Facility off of State Highway 75.

The full document can be found here.

Equipment for Career Technical Training Center for Snead State Community College

Proposed recipient: Snead State Community College

Amount funded: 102 Elder Street, Boaz, AL 35957

Amount of the request: $1,000,000

Explanation of the request: This request is for the funding of necessary training and educational equipment needed to implement the career/technical and workforce training programs that will be housed in the new Career and Technical Education Building at Snead State Community College. The facility will offer career and technical training and workforce development space with large, accessible training laboratories and classroom space to compliment the program laboratories.

The full document can be found here.

Sulligent Humbers Subdivision Sanitary Sewer Extension

Proposed recipient: Sulligent City Hall

Amount funded: 5795 Highway 278, Sulligent, Alabama 35586

Amount of the request: $2,122,000

Explanation of the request: The funding would be used for the extension of the sanitary sewer to Humbers Subdivision as a means of providing to those areas in the city with failing on-site sewage disposal systems.

The full document can be found here.

Summit Volunteer Fire Department and Community Services Center

Proposed recipient: Blount County Commission

Address of recipient: 220 2nd Avenue East, Oneonta, Alabama 35121

Amount funded: $375,000

Explanation of the request: The funding would be used for construction of a metal building suitable to serve the Volunteer Fire Department and provide a small location for other community activities.

The full document can be found here.

University of North Alabama Micro-Credentials Program

Proposed recipient: University of North Alabama

Address of the recipient: 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, AL 35634

Amount funded: $500,000

Explanation of the request: UNA is the only 4-year institution in Alabama that is approved to offer micro-credentials. The micro-credentials program is a shorter-term program specifically tailored to meet 21st century workforce demands that allows workers to gain skills relevant to today’s workforce. UNA offers 25+ micro-credentials at the graduate and undergraduate levels, including Healthcare Simulation, Professional Accounting, Global Business, Information Systems, and Medical Spanish. UNA is also able to work with existing and future business and industry to design micro-credentials around their specific workforce needs (“curriculum on-demand”). The requested funding amount will be used to develop new micro-credentials and support existing micro-credentials through program design and equipment purchase. The phases of the development will enhance student improvement, education, and experience. This request will provide funding that will directly impact workers and businesses in Alabama by supporting workforce and economic development. This project will be located within AL04 after the new Census lines take effect.

The full document can be found here.

Systems Engineering Technology (SET) Apprenticeship and Internship Program in Huntsville, Alabama

Proposed Recipient: Institute for Digital Enterprise Advancement

Address of the recipient: 210 Wynn Dr., Huntsville, AL 35805

Amount funded: $1,200,000

Explanation of the request: This project brings a new Systems Engineering Technology degree work/learn program for rural communities in North Alabama. This funding would support both potential graduates and employers when participating in this program. Expanding the SET program will prove the SET work/learn model and create a new skillset in engineering technology with only 2 years of professional education. This Associates Degree provides a low cost, accelerated entry into the high tech field of engineering and should be attractive to graduating high school seniors, returning veterans, or workforce upskilling/reskilling.

The full document can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.