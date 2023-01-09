Prosecutor: Florence attempted murder suspect not competent to stand trial

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County District Attorney has filed a motion stating that a man accused of attempted murder is not fit to stand trial.

The motion filed by District Attorney Chris Connolly, states that Donivon Forbes is not competent to stand trial. The motion says that the prosecution and the defense have received a forensic evaluation report showing that Forbes is not competent for trial.

The forensic evaluation report recommends that Forbes be committed to the Alabama Department of Mental Health for treatment.

Forbes was arrested in April for a shooting and stabbing that occurred in the Florence Industrial Park.

The victim was identified as Jason Montalto, 27. Montalto was flown to Vanderbilt UC where he was treated for a gunshot and stab wound.

