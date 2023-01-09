Deals
Owner of Lamar Construction wanted on suspicion of theft

Joel Lane Lamar.
Joel Lane Lamar.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The owner of Lamar Construction has a warrant out for his arrest on the suspicion of theft, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release from the sheriff’s office, Joel Lane Lamar was identified as the owner of Lamar Construction. According to the release, there have been multiple complaints against Lamar regarding suspected criminal activity.

An alleged victim reported to the sheriff’s office that they hired Lamar to construct a building. According to the victim, several months passed with no construction started. A contract was signed by both parties and the victim secured a construction loan, presenting a cashier’s check to Lamar.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Lamar on the charges of first-degree theft of property and negotiating a worthless instrument. According to the sheriff’s office, since the warrant has been issued, two more victims have come forward with alleged crimes committed by Lamar.

If you believe you have been a victim of Lamar or Lamar Construction, contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 760-5757 or call 911.

