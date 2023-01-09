Night to Shine Shoals is ready to boogie in 2023

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Prom season is going to be here before you know it. And every year, an event called Night to Shine takes place to make sure everyone gets their special night on the dance floor.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

This year, Night to Shine is happening on February 10 in different areas throughout the country. Muscle Shoals is hosting one of the biggest ones as it closely neighbors Mississippi and Tennessee. Night to Shine Shoals is happening from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Muscle Shoals Parks & Rec Department.

Night to Shine Shoals and We are Chapel is partnering with the Tim Tebow Foundation to be a part of this worldwide movement that’s celebrating people with special needs. It will be a fun night of music, dancing and hanging out with some of the best people you will ever meet.

The deadline to register is January 15, however, if you run a little behind, no one will be turned away from this event!

If you want to join the party by volunteering, Night to Shine Shoals still needs some hands! You can learn more about volunteering and get your spot by contacting nighttoshineshoals@gmail.com.

To register as a guest, visit nighttoshineshoals.org.

