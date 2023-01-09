Meet the new CEO of Downtown Huntsville, Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s something new on every corner in Downtown Huntsville, including a new CEO.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. recently hired Rob Buddo as the new President and CEO after longtime CEO Chad Emerson stepped down.

Buddo is new to the Huntsville area but is no stranger to Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Geography with an emphasis in Urban and Regional Planning. He’s spent much of his career in Birmingham working as a Catalytic Development Manager for Main Street Birmingham, the predecessor organization to REV Birmingham.

Now, he’s bringing new plans to the city of Huntsville.

He understands a lot about the area from a researcher’s perspective. But as a dad and husband, he knows what it takes to turn a city into a place so many people call home.

Downtown Huntsville, Inc. still plans to host many of its popular events like Movies in the Park, Art Walks and the Food and Drink Trails. However, a new creative mind in the mix means we can also expect new things to shake up the town.

Until then, follow along with Downtown Huntsville, Inc. on Facebook, Instagram and its website, downtownhuntsville.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.