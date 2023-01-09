Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Lower back pain? Check out these stretches

Learn some stretches to ease your body on Movement Monday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you need to ease some tension at the beginning of the week, we’ve got the perfect stretches.

On this Movement Monday, Paul Powell at The Stretch Zone is showing us an easy move to help ease lower back pain. While these strecthes are great to do at home, you can visit The Stretch Zone at either of locations in Hampton Cove or in Madison.

To learn more about The Stretch Zone, click click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting.
Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl
Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash