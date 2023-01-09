Deals
Frogs vs. Dawgs: Georgia Chambers previews the College Football National Championship

WAFF's sports reporter, Georgia Chambers, breaks down tonight's national championship game.
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - January means we’re getting ready for some of the biggest football games of the year.

Monday night is the College Football Playoffs with TCU taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship.

WAFF 48 Sports Anchor Georgia Chambers is previewing the game and breaking down what fans can expect to see on the gridiron.

