Former Rainsville police officer turns herself in on DUI charge

Mercedes Rugart.
Mercedes Rugart.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer turned herself in on Jan. 7 after she was charged for driving under the influence.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mercedes Rugart had warrants out from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stemming from a DUI incident, and that she turned herself in on Saturday.

Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson confirmed Rugart used to be an officer there, but said she resigned roughly a month ago.

Jackson County deputies said Rugart turned herself in around 4 p.m. on Saturday. She was released around 4:30 p.m. on a $1,000 bond.

