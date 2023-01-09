Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison

In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Alabama Speaker of the House was released from prison Sunday after spending over two years behind bars for felony ethics convictions.

In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for personal gain. He was convicted on 12 counts and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Hubbard’s prison sentence was later reduced. He served almost two and a half years of the sentence before being released. He will now be on probation for the next three years.

While Hubbard was Alabama’s Speaker of the House in 2010, he ran a historic campaign that elected republicans to every statewide office. Hubbard also helped create the first GOP super-majority in the Alabama legislature since reconstruction.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl
Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
The scene of an officer-involved shooting off Summit Run Place in Hermitage on Jan. 5, 2023.
Grammy winner wanted for kidnapping family killed in Nashville officer-involved shooting

Latest News

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed.
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County
At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today.
Clearing the court backlog in Madison County
In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from Prison