Florence man arrested on child abuse charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on a child abuse charge that stemmed from a 2021 case, according to the Florence Police Department.

According to a press release by the police department, Steven Grant Borden was arrested on Jan. 8 after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury for child abuse.

Borden is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.