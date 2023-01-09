Deals
Florence man arrested on child abuse charge

Steven Grant Borden.
Steven Grant Borden.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested on a child abuse charge that stemmed from a 2021 case, according to the Florence Police Department.

According to a press release by the police department, Steven Grant Borden was arrested on Jan. 8 after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury for child abuse.

Borden is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.

