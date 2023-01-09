Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fisher-Price has re-announced its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after several more deaths have been reported since the initial recall.

When the original recall was announced in 2019, over 30 deaths had been reported after babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 70 more deaths have been reported since, and at least eight were reported to have happened after the initial recall announcement.

In total, about 100 deaths have been reported while infants were in the products, though Fisher-Price notes that it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of some of the incidents.

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.

Anyone with the sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher.

The CPSC notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl
Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night...
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur

Latest News

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed.
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County
At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today.
Clearing the court backlog in Madison County
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled from US