Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million

More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.(GoFundMe via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People everywhere are continuing to show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive for kids.

Money has poured into the fundraiser since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2.

Organizers say donations have now topped $8.5 million.

Hamlin started the toy drive last year as a way to give back to his community.

More than $32,000 was added to the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Organizers thanked people who donated for their generosity and compassion.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl
Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night...
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur

Latest News

With the large number of cases going through the Madison County courts, more jurors are needed.
More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County
At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early...
Two dead, multiple injured in Madison County shooting
Officials are only expecting to see two percent of the cases go to trial today.
Clearing the court backlog in Madison County
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
U.S. President Joe Biden walks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, at his...
Mexico may accept more migrants expelled from US