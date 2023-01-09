Cool morning gives way to sun and low 50s this afternoon

Good Monday morning. We are starting off with areas of patchy fog across the Tennessee Valley, this fog should linger through 9 AM.

The clear skies have allowed temperatures to cool off into the lower to middle 30s this morning, expect some frost on your windshield when heading out to work. Despite the chilly start, abundant January sunshine will warm our temperatures into the lower 50s which is seasonal for early January. The wind today will be fairly light from the northeast between 5 to 10 miles per hour. More clouds will push in this evening leaving us partly cloudy overnight, areas of fog and freezing fog will be expected for Tuesday’s morning commute. Tuesday will be a similar day with more sunshine and warmer highs reaching the middle to upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees, a few isolated showers will be possible through the day. A cold front will approach from the west late Wednesday evening into Thursday and will bring widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to the area. It is a little too early for specifics, but some of these storms may be stronger in nature. Models are showing the potential of rainfall totals ranging from ½ to 1 inch with Thursday’s cold front.

Showers and storms will wrap up late in the day Thursday and a surge of colder air will filter in behind the front. Skies will clear on Friday with high temperatures only in the low to middle 40s. Next weekend looks dry but cool with highs staying in the 40s to low 50s.

