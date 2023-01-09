Alabama A&M releases statement after student was murdered off-campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder.

Elliot (left) and Thompson (right) were arrested and charged with felony reckless murder after a shooting in Huntsville. (Madison County Sherriff's Office)

The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to Brent Patterson with the sheriff’s office, two people were killed in the shooting. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said 11 people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Three of those individuals are still in critical condition.

It was determined by investigators that a 21st birthday party was being held at the event center near Mastin Drive. According to investigators, multiple people fired guns during the shooting and investigators are still working to determine who fired guns.

The two people who were killed were Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20.

Alabama A&M University released the following statement regarding the murder of its students.

“The Alabama A&M University Family mourns the recent death of Kaitlyn Jenkins, an AAMU student who was one of two, 20-year-old women killed during an off-campus birthday party event held over the weekend. Deepest condolences are extended to the families of both Ms. Jenkins and Ms. Quantasia Grant, as well as the victims injured in what law enforcement officials have defined as “reckless.”

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.