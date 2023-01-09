2 people arrested for involvement in Huntsville shooting, 3 people still in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested after a shooting left two people dead in Huntsville early Sunday morning.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder.

The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to Brent Patterson with the sheriff’s office, two people were killed in the shooting. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said 11 people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Three of those individuals are still in critical condition.

It was determined by investigators that a 21st birthday party was being held at the event center near Mastin Drive. According to investigators, multiple people fired guns during the shooting and investigators are still working to determine who fired guns.

The two people who were killed were Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, call (256) 722-7181.

