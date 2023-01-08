Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Woodville man was killed Saturday night in a car crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a pedestrian.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Webb, 40, was killed when he was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado on Jackson County 8.

Officials with ALEA say that the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Jackson County 8 about three miles north of Woodville.

At this time, troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

