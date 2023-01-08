Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance for rain for other locations. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s.

Sunny & nice to start the week, tracking rain for the end of the week.

