Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

First Alert Weather
Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville....
Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance for rain for other locations. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s. Sunny & nice to start the week, tracking rain for the end of the week.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville. Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today. A lower chance for rain for other locations. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s.

Sunny & nice to start the week, tracking rain for the end of the week.

