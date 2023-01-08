Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, parts of the Tennessee Valley will experience rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast and to the East of Huntsville.

Cullman, Marshall, Blount, Etowah, Dekalb, Jackson, and Franklin counties have a higher chance of rain today.

A lower chance of rain for other locations. High temps in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, gradual clearing. Mid to upper 30s.

It will be sunny and a nice start to the week, and we’ll be tracking rain for the end of the week.

