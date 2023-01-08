Possible human remains found in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located.

In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Hamilton Police Department and other agencies are on scene near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West where possible human... Posted by Hamilton Police Department on Saturday, January 7, 2023

