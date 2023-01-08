Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Possible human remains found in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating a scene were possible human remains were found.
Hamilton police are investigating a scene were possible human remains were found.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hamilton Police Department is investigating a scene where possible human remains have been located.

In a post on social media, the department said they and other agencies are near the 600 Block of Bexar Avenue. Police ask everyone to use caution in the area as the investigation continues.


This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Hamilton Police Department and other agencies are on scene near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West where possible human...

Posted by Hamilton Police Department on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics...
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man shot, killed
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Car crash
Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night...
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur
WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
Fatal shooting in Huntsville