At least 2 dead, multiple people injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville. This happened at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72.

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies worked the scene for several hours on 198 Mastin Drive on Highway 72. Crime scene tape had been set up, and investigators tried to determine what lead to this shooting as they marked the area for various shell casings.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two people are dead following the shooting, and several people are being treated right now at Huntsville Hospital.

Patterson says they are looking for a black male suspect, and numerous agencies are helping with the investigation.

Patterson says they still do not know how many shooters there were at this time.

WAFF 48 reporters spoke with neighbors across the street where the shooting is believed to have taken place. They say the gunshots woke up all the neighbors, and they couldn’t believe their ears.

Patterson says this is only the start of a long investigation. There are still many unanswered questions, such as the identities of the victims involved.

He says if there is any information the public may have, to please reach out to law enforcement.

Don Webster with HEMSI tells WAFF 48 News they treated four patients and took them Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Webster explains all patients are in stable condition.

HEMSI also observed the two deceased individuals in the field on location. Webster explains several gunshot victims drove themselves to the hospital, but he did not comment how many people there were or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated both on air and online when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.