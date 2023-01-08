At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least two are dead and many people are injured following a shooting in Huntsville early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, two people were killed in the shooting, and several more were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Patterson says that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with the help of numerous agencies. Patterson also said that it is unknown how many shooters there were at this time.

Patterson added that if anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are urged to contact law enforcement.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), said that four patients were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Webster said that all patients were in stable condition.

HEMSI also observed the two deceased individuals in the field on location. Webster explains several gunshot victims drove themselves to the hospital, but he did not comment on how many people there were or the extent of their injuries.

