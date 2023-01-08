Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - “It was a pleasure to get to know him and we’re going to miss him.”

Andrew Gilliam was a man celebrated by his friends, family, and his coworkers.

His life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night Wednesday at Sunlake at Edgewood apartments in Huntsville.

Andrew was an engineer at NASA. He worked for Qualis Corporation at Marshall Space Flight Center.

He made a lasting impression with the friends he leaves behind, even among other engineers, like Daniel Atwood.

“We both worked on the Arsenal so we had that relationship to where we knew what was going on,” Atwood said. “He worked for NASA, I worked for the Army, and so we had that relationship. And me and him were very similar in personalities too.”

Tyler Woodall, another of Andrew’s friends, tells me he was very active in his church, a role-model to everyone, and model-husband to his wife.

“He lived the example, he was the example,” Woodall said. “You hear people talk about what right looks like. What the right things to do are. And you looked at his life, and you see the example played out in front of you.”

Community support has been big in uplifting Andrew’s family as they celebrate his life.

But police have not yet made an arrest in connection to his death. HPD is urging anybody with any information regarding Andrew’s death to report what they know.

If you would like to donate to Andrew’s family, click here.

