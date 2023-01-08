Cooler & Drier Evening...Patchy Fog Possible for Early Morning Monday Commute

Rain is continuing to exit North Alabama this late this afternoon with just a few ongoing light showers in our far northeastern counties. Expect dry conditions through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours once this little batch of rain finally skirts over to our east. Clouds are already beginning to clear across the northwestern half of the viewing area as the cold front slowly slides over the area. Gradual clearing will continue late tonight as drier and cooler air filters in behind the front. Overnight lows will be much cooler through Monday morning ranging in the low to mid 30s.

Some patchy fog will be possible for your early morning commute, so give yourself some extra time and don’t forget to dim the bright lights. Plan on plenty of sunshine into the afternoon with seasonal highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset with overnight lows near freezing again in a few locations through Tuesday morning.

It’ll be quite a chilly start on Tuesday, but we’ll warm up quickly with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s, and low 60s. We’ll trend warmer in the low 60s and rain-free through mid-week until our next weathermaker approaches from the west on Thursday. This will likely bring widespread showers and storms to the area, and possibly even a few stronger storms through early Friday morning. Behind this system, expect a much colder forecast with highs struggling to make it out of the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.