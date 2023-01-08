Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Cooler & Drier Evening...Patchy Fog Possible for Early Morning Monday Commute

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain is continuing to exit North Alabama this late this afternoon with just a few ongoing light showers in our far northeastern counties. Expect dry conditions through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours once this little batch of rain finally skirts over to our east. Clouds are already beginning to clear across the northwestern half of the viewing area as the cold front slowly slides over the area. Gradual clearing will continue late tonight as drier and cooler air filters in behind the front. Overnight lows will be much cooler through Monday morning ranging in the low to mid 30s.

Some patchy fog will be possible for your early morning commute, so give yourself some extra time and don’t forget to dim the bright lights. Plan on plenty of sunshine into the afternoon with seasonal highs in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset with overnight lows near freezing again in a few locations through Tuesday morning.

It’ll be quite a chilly start on Tuesday, but we’ll warm up quickly with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s, and low 60s. We’ll trend warmer in the low 60s and rain-free through mid-week until our next weathermaker approaches from the west on Thursday. This will likely bring widespread showers and storms to the area, and possibly even a few stronger storms through early Friday morning. Behind this system, expect a much colder forecast with highs struggling to make it out of the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics...
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man shot, killed
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl

Latest News

WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, January 8 at 5 p.m.
Today, rain through the early afternoon for locations mainly Southeast/East of Huntsville....
Rain, fog & cloudy for today
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Rain through early afternoon for parts of the area