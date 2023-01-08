Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

CHASING THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Gov. Kemp declares Monday “Hunker Down Day”

Kemp is asking Georgia residents to wear red and black as their statement of support for the state’s largest university
TCU VS UGA
TCU VS UGA(MGN Online)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year’s Bulldogs squad is hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles in the college national championship game.

And they’ll have to do it on the biggest stage, in Hollywood.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs continue preparations for Monday night’s National Championship Game at So-Fi Stadium.

UGA’s Kirby Smart and TCU’s Sonny Dykes held a press conference Sunday to talk about the big game that is sure to have millions watching.

Gov. Brian Kemp is once again declaring Monday “Hunker Down Day” as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on No. 3 TCU.

Kemp issued a proclamation Sunday asking Georgia residents to wear red and black as their statement of support for the state’s largest university

Gov. Brian Kemp has arrived in Los Angeles with his family ahead of the national championship game and despite the tailgating ban in place, he’s still looking for a place to greet and meet UGA fans.

In a post on Twitter that included a selfie of his wife and daughters with an Atlantic plane in the background, Kemp said that “the first thing we’re going to do is find a tailgate spot with the best fans in the country!”

UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter told Atlanta News First that he feels 100% again after a nagging ankle injury limited him for most of the first half of the season.

Atlanta News First Reporter Bridget Spencer met with UGA fans Sunday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport before their flight to the championship game.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics...
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man shot, killed
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
Raffiel Moncello Cox.
Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl

Latest News

Generic graphic.
Woodville man killed in Jackson County crash
WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
At least 2 dead, multiple injured in overnight shooting in Huntsville
Hamilton police are investigating a scene were possible human remains were found.
Possible human remains found in Hamilton
Gilliam's life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in the middle of the night...
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur